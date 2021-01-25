Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity SoC may launch in India on February 4

Realme recently teased its upcoming X series of smartphones in India. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro will likely be the first mid-range 5G phone/phones from the company to debut in the country. The Realme X7 series was revealed last year in China, with an Indian launch confirmed soon after.

A dedicated page for the Realme X7 series has already gone live on Flipkart, indicating that the phones will be available exclusively through Flipkart and the company's official website. It is worth noting that at the time of writing, we could only access the page on Flipkart through mobile and not the desktop.



Realme X7 series Launch on 4th February

While Realme has not provided an official launch date for the phone, although tech blogger Amit Bhawani tweeted three images of what appeared to be an invite for the upcoming launch, the tweet has since been deleted, but the photos went viral and were picked up by other members of the community.The invite clearly mentions the official launch date for the Realme X7 series for February 4. It also confirms that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek chipset, although we do not know which one. Since the phone will support 5G, Realme will likely use a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Can you guess the performance scores of #realmeX7Pro? RT & reply using #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/El4WLYPhHL — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 22, 2021