Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity SoC may launch in India on February 4

A teaser page for the Realme X7 series has gone live on Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST

Realme recently teased its upcoming X series of smartphones in India. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro will likely be the first mid-range 5G phone/phones from the company to debut in the country. The Realme X7 series was revealed last year in China, with an Indian launch confirmed soon after.

A dedicated page for the Realme X7 series has already gone live on Flipkart, indicating that the phones will be available exclusively through Flipkart and the company's official website. It is worth noting that at the time of writing, we could only access the page on Flipkart through mobile and not the desktop.

While Realme has not provided an official launch date for the phone, although tech blogger Amit Bhawani tweeted three images of what appeared to be an invite for the upcoming launch, the tweet has since been deleted, but the photos went viral and were picked up by other members of the community.

The invite clearly mentions the official launch date for the Realme X7 series for February 4. It also confirms that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek chipset, although we do not know which one. Since the phone will support 5G, Realme will likely use a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

In China, the Realme X7 Pro opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, while the standard X7 uses a Dimensity 800U chip. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently shared details about the back panel and thickness of the phone. For more information about the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro, head on over to the link.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gadgets #Realme #smartphones #Technology
first published: Jan 25, 2021 04:22 pm

