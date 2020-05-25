Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch on May 26 with 6 cameras, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 120Hz display

Realme unveiled a number of new products on May 25 with several first. The company announced its first smart TV, first smartwatch, and first gaming smartphone, alongside wireless earphones, and power banks. However, the smartphone maker is not quite done yet. On May 26, it will launch yet another smartphone.



Soon you will be able to know all the details of the #realmeX3SuperZoom.

Don't miss our next Launch: 26/05 at 10:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/P8wZ0XUFed — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) May 22, 2020

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is arriving on May 26 as the company’s first smartphone with a periscope camera. The company recently teased the Realme X3 SuperZoom on Realme Europe’s Twitter page.

The teaser confirms that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature six cameras in total, four on the back and two in the front. The camera layout on the front and back as well as the overall design looks a lot like the Realme X50 Pro with a different finish. The big difference in rear camera layout is the presence of a periscope camera.

The company has confirmed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is an older chipset, but not far off in terms of performance from the Snapdragon 865.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will also sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Since the fingerprint reader is shifted to the side, it is safe to assume that the X3 SuperZoom will opt for an LCD panel.

The LCD panel and older Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset indicate that the X3 SuperZoom won’t be an expensive flagship. It will likely be cheaper than the X50 Pro. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is arriving in Europe on May 26, and we can expect the smartphone to launch in India as well.



