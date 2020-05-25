App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch on May 26 with 6 cameras, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 120Hz display

The X3 SuperZoom is arriving as the company’s first smartphone with a periscope camera with 60x Zoom capabilities.

Carlsen Martin

Realme unveiled a number of new products on May 25 with several first. The company announced its first smart TV, first smartwatch, and first gaming smartphone, alongside wireless earphones, and power banks. However, the smartphone maker is not quite done yet. On May 26, it will launch yet another smartphone.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is arriving on May 26 as the company’s first smartphone with a periscope camera. The company recently teased the Realme X3 SuperZoom on Realme Europe’s Twitter page.

The teaser confirms that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature six cameras in total, four on the back and two in the front. The camera layout on the front and back as well as the overall design looks a lot like the Realme X50 Pro with a different finish. The big difference in rear camera layout is the presence of a periscope camera.

Close

Realme

related news

The company has confirmed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is an older chipset, but not far off in terms of performance from the Snapdragon 865.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will also sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Since the fingerprint reader is shifted to the side, it is safe to assume that the X3 SuperZoom will opt for an LCD panel.

The LCD panel and older Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset indicate that the X3 SuperZoom won’t be an expensive flagship. It will likely be cheaper than the X50 Pro. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is arriving in Europe on May 26, and we can expect the smartphone to launch in India as well.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.