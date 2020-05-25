App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched as company's first gaming phone

The phone starts from CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 28,750) for the 6GB/128GB configuration

Carlsen Martin

Realme has officially unveiled its first gaming-centric headset. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition arrives with a flagship-grade spec sheet and a design similar to the X50 Pro. The X50 Pro Player Edition looks like a Realme X50 Pro on the outside, but gets a couple of hard-boosting features.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Specifications

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Realme X50 Pro packs a 4,200 mAh battery capacity with super-fast 65W fast-charging support. The phone is capable of charging from 0 to 100 percent in around 35 minutes.

Close

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin. The phone sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The X50 Pro Player Edition also gets a pill-shaped notch and an in-display fingerprint reader. You also get Dolby Audio and Hi-Red Audio on its speakers.

related news

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition gets a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro snapper. The pill-shaped camera cut-out on the front houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone’s camera set-up on the back and front is downgraded as compared to that of the Realme X50 Pro.

Realme’s first gaming phone is equipped with HyperBoost 3.0, which allocates chipset, memory and battery power to increase the gaming experience. HyperBoost 3.0 also allows the phone to switch seamlessly between Wi-Fi or 5G or LTE with zero lag. The X50 Pro Player Edition also features graphite sheets between the battery and back panel to help dissipate the heat and provide an optimal gaming experience.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Price
ModelPrice
6GB RAM /128GB StorageCNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 28,750)
8GB RAM /128GB StorageCNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 31,950)
12GB RAM / 128GB StorageCNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 35,150)

Pre-order for the device has already opened in China, while the first flash sale in the country is scheduled for June 1. However, there is no word on international availability. Realme also launched an anniversary version of the Realme X50 Pro, celebrating one year of the company’s presence in China. The phone will not be available for sale but will be gifted to special Realme fans.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #gaming #Realme #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Big Story | Domestic flights resume amid confusion over different norms by states

Big Story | Domestic flights resume amid confusion over different norms by states

States seeking to employ Uttar Pradesh workers will need permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

States seeking to employ Uttar Pradesh workers will need permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

40% travel, tourism firm staring at complete shutdown risk in next 3-6 months: Report

40% travel, tourism firm staring at complete shutdown risk in next 3-6 months: Report

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.