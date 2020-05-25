Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched as company's first gaming phone

Realme has officially unveiled its first gaming-centric headset. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition arrives with a flagship-grade spec sheet and a design similar to the X50 Pro. The X50 Pro Player Edition looks like a Realme X50 Pro on the outside, but gets a couple of hard-boosting features.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Specifications

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Realme X50 Pro packs a 4,200 mAh battery capacity with super-fast 65W fast-charging support. The phone is capable of charging from 0 to 100 percent in around 35 minutes.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin. The phone sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The X50 Pro Player Edition also gets a pill-shaped notch and an in-display fingerprint reader. You also get Dolby Audio and Hi-Red Audio on its speakers.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition gets a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro snapper. The pill-shaped camera cut-out on the front houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone’s camera set-up on the back and front is downgraded as compared to that of the Realme X50 Pro.

Realme’s first gaming phone is equipped with HyperBoost 3.0, which allocates chipset, memory and battery power to increase the gaming experience. HyperBoost 3.0 also allows the phone to switch seamlessly between Wi-Fi or 5G or LTE with zero lag. The X50 Pro Player Edition also features graphite sheets between the battery and back panel to help dissipate the heat and provide an optimal gaming experience.

Model Price 6GB RAM /128GB Storage CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 28,750) 8GB RAM /128GB Storage CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 31,950) 12GB RAM / 128GB Storage CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 35,150)

Pre-order for the device has already opened in China, while the first flash sale in the country is scheduled for June 1. However, there is no word on international availability. Realme also launched an anniversary version of the Realme X50 Pro, celebrating one year of the company’s presence in China. The phone will not be available for sale but will be gifted to special Realme fans.



