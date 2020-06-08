Realme X3 SuperZoom launching in India soon, company CMO starts guessing game

Realme recently announced the SuperZoom as its first periscopic camera-focused smartphone in Europe. While Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has suggested that the device will arrive in India, an official release was never confirmed until now. Francis Wang, Realme India CMO recently uploaded a tweet confirming the Realme X3 SuperZoom’s India launch.



How soon

Which Processor to use? https://t.co/5cDE1Z1o7l

— Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) June 4, 2020

According to Wang’s tweet, the device may arrive in India with a different chipset. However, Wang might only be interested in a guessing game of sorts.

Last week, the Realme X3 SuperZoom, along with a couple of other Realme handsets, recently passed through India’s BIS certification website, which means we are not far from the launch of the phone in the country.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Realme also offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage without a microSD card slot for expansion. The phone packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The telephoto camera supports 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom as well as optical image stabilization.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a pill-shaped notch with a 32-megapixel primary selfie shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 42,620).