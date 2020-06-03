Realme X3 SuperZoom spotted on BIS certification website, India launch imminent

Last week, Realme unveiled the X3 SuperZoom in Europe as the company’s first smartphone with a periscope camera. Now, the phone appears to be on its way to Indian markets with all three models spotted on India’s BIS certification website.

Additionally, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is already available in Thailand and is already making its way to Indonesia. Additionally, three models of the Realme X3 were also spotted on the Google Play Support Page. MySmartPrice also spotted a listing on Google Play Console listing.

The listing reveals three Realme phones with model numbers RMX2081L1, RMX2085L1, and RMX2086L1. The specs of the listing are similar to that of the Realme X3 SuperZoom with the exception of RAM. There is only 8GB of RAM as compared to 12GB on the SuperZoom. The three devices were also certified by India’s BIS.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dark Flash charge support and runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom opts for a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The 64-megapixel camera sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 8-megapixel Periscope camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Periscope camera offers 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom as well as OIS. On the front, a 32-megapixel primary shooter and 8-megapixel snapper for selfies. The X3 SuperZoom is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 41,400). However, we expect the phone to arrive at a lower price in India, presumably under Rs 30,000.



