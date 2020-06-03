App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3 SuperZoom spotted on BIS certification website, India launch imminent

Google Play Console listing suggests more Realme X3 models could be unveiled.

Carlsen Martin

Last week, Realme unveiled the X3 SuperZoom in Europe as the company’s first smartphone with a periscope camera. Now, the phone appears to be on its way to Indian markets with all three models spotted on India’s BIS certification website.

Additionally, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is already available in Thailand and is already making its way to Indonesia. Additionally, three models of the Realme X3 were also spotted on the Google Play Support Page. MySmartPrice also spotted a listing on Google Play Console listing.

The listing reveals three Realme phones with model numbers RMX2081L1, RMX2085L1, and RMX2086L1. The specs of the listing are similar to that of the Realme X3 SuperZoom with the exception of RAM. There is only 8GB of RAM as compared to 12GB on the SuperZoom. The three devices were also certified by India’s BIS.

Close

Realme X3 SuperZoom

related news

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dark Flash charge support and runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom opts for a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The 64-megapixel camera sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 8-megapixel Periscope camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Periscope camera offers 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom as well as OIS. On the front, a 32-megapixel primary shooter and 8-megapixel snapper for selfies. The X3 SuperZoom is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 41,400). However, we expect the phone to arrive at a lower price in India, presumably under Rs 30,000.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 06:26 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

90% of Indian COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms, virus fatality now low: AIIMS Director

90% of Indian COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms, virus fatality now low: AIIMS Director

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.