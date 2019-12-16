Realme X2 price and storage variants leaked a day before official launch

Realme is gearing up for the Realme X2 launch in India on December 17. The company has teased most specifications of its midrange smartphone before the launch, keeping the pricing details under wraps. However, a day before the official Realme X2 launch event, the prices of both the Realme X2 storage variants along with their availability details have been leaked online.

Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has tweeted an image that reveals the Realme X2 pricing details. Realme X2 would be launched in two storage variants with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be launched at Rs 19,999, the 8GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs 20,999.

With that pricing, Realme X2 will be the first smartphone under Rs 20,000 to come powered with a Snapdragon 730G processor.



I have an amazing leak for you all, thanks to someone at the #realme launch rehearsal. #realmeX2 will be priced at ₹19,999 for 6+128GB variant and ₹20,999 for 8+128GB! First smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 730G under 20k and first sale on 20th! What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/TzIvw4Ha2w

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 16, 2019

The leaked image also reveals that Realme X2 will be available starting December 20 in Pearl Green, Pearl Blue, and Pearl White colour options.

Realme X2 specifications include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and a teardrop notch to house the 32MP front camera.

Optics on the back include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro photography.

The most significant change in the Realme X2 spec sheet is the processor. Realme X2 would get a Snapdragon 730G variant, instead of Snapdragon 712 chip on the Realme XT (Review). This would make the Realme X2 the only smartphone in the company’s portfolio to feature the Snapdragon 730G processor, sitting below the Realme X2 Pro (Review).

Realme X2 is confirmed to support 30W SuperVOOC fast charging tech for the 4,000 mAh battery.

Alongside the Realme X2, the company has also confirmed the launch of its first-ever truly-wireless earbuds called the Realme Buds Air. A Flipkart listing accidentally leaked the Realme Buds Air price before its launch. According to the listing, the wireless earbuds would launch for Rs 4,999 in India.