Realme GT 2 Pro specifications tipped: Snapdragon 898 Chip, 120W AMOLED Display, 125W Fast Charging

The Realme GT 2 Pro could arrive in early 2022.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
The Realme GT 2 Pro is set to arrive in early 2022. While the Realme GT 2 Pro’s specifications are yet to be revealed, a tipster on Weibo recently provided several key details about the device.

According to a post by WhyLab, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be launching in early 2022. The tipster also noted that the handset will arrive with a next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Snapdragon 898) chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is also expected to sport a 6.51-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with presumably a 120Hz refresh rate. The post also suggests that the Realme GT 2 Pro will use a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out will house a 32 MP selfie camera.

Also Read: Realme GT 5G Review

While battery capacity has not been mentioned in the post, it does mention 125W fast-charging support. Realme revealed 125W wired charging technology earlier this year, but the technology didn’t make it on any Realme smartphone this year. Connectivity options on the handset will include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. It is also tipped to arrive as the most expensive smartphone from the company. The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to feature a starting price of CNY 4,000 (Roughly Rs 46,300).

Also Read: Realme to enter premium smartphone market, plans to launch $800 smartphones
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Nov 22, 2021 12:50 pm

