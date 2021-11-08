Next-gen Snapdragon 898 SoC will likely be unveiled on November 30 at Qualcomm Tech Summit

Qualcomm has officially announced the date of its next big event. The Qualcomm Tech Summit is taking place on November 30 and will likely be used as a platform to reveal the next Snapdragon 800 series flagship chipset.

Qualcomm tends to reveal its flagship chipsets for the next-generation of premium Android phones in late November or early December. And this year seems to be no different. Qualcomm has set up a dedicated website for the Snapdragon Tech Summit, which only says “More to come soon”.

Qualcomm’s upcoming tech summit will take place from November 30 to December 2, 2021. While Qualcomm hasn’t confirmed any details, we believe that the chipmaker will reveal the Snapdragon 898 SoC, the successor to the Snapdragon 888, at the event.

Motorola and Xiaomi are expected to be among the first OEMs to reveal new smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC. The Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 Pro+ will be among the first devices to feature the new flagship chipset. Additionally, the Motorola Edge X is also expected to use the Snapdragon 898 SoC.

The Snapdragon 898 is expected to pack a Cortex-X2 prime core, running at 3.0 GHz. The prime core is supported by three Cortex-A710 mid-cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and four efficient Cortex-A510 cores that are clocked at 1.79 GHz. Additionally, the Snapdragon 898 is also going to get a boost in graphics performance courtesy of the Adreno 730 GPU, which is said to be based on Samsung’s 4nm process.