Realme GT 2 Pro price, launch timeline leaked; could be pricier than Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 2 Pro is rumoured to launch as a successor to the Realme GT 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Realme has not announced the Realme GT 2 Pro launch date but some key details have leaked ahead of its unveiling.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Realme GT 2 Pro price will be set at around CNY 4,000 (around Rs 46,300).

The company is also believed to launch a special variant of the device, which will presumably have a limited edition design. This variant will launch at around CNY 5,000 (about Rs 57,900).

The tipster also claims that the Realme GT 2 Pro launch in China will be hosted early next year. There is no word on the date or the month of the launch.

Expected specs include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 888+/ 898 SoC.

The phone is also rumoured to have a triple-camera setup on the back. It is likely to feature a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP/ 5MP tertiary camera. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera.

Realme is also expected to pack the device with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The company had earlier confirmed that its next flagship in 2022 will feature support for 125W fast charging. The GT 2 Pro could be the device Realme hinted at.