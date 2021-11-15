Realme to enter premium smartphone market, plans to launch $800 smartphones

The company says that it will enter the market at the $800 price point



It's official: realme to advance into high-end market with smartphones over USD800. What do you expect most from realme full flagship phone?

— Sky Li (@skyli_realme) November 12, 2021

Realme's founder and CEO Sky Li made an announcement on twitter, in which he said that the company will enter the high-end smartphone market soon. Judging by the tweet, it looks like Realme is eyeing the $800 price point for its first premium phone.

The BBK Electronics subsidiary which shares office space with Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and iQOO, started in 2018 and has since established itself in the entry-level and mid-range markets in India.

Realme has so far remained in the upper regions of the Rs 40,000 market, with most of its sales being pulled from mid-range and entry level devices. It also makes accessories, tablets and audio devices.

Speaking with Gadgets360, company CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company managed to earn Rs 3,500 crores in the season sales and managed to hold the number one spot on Flipkart, across smartphones, laptops and audio.

Sheth also wants the company's offline presence to grow to 1000 retail stores by next year, where it can showcase its portfolio of products. He is also optimistic about reaching complete local production in India over time.

“It's not about whether we are launching so many products at the same time or where people are getting confused, but they are all different categories of products," said Sheth.

"We are getting more options for the users to select from what their current portfolio is all about in the market.”