Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 price leaked ahead of MWC 2022 announcement

The company has officially unveiled the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition design images, which has a white rear panel made up of a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming.

Realme GT 2 Pro launch event will take place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on February 28. The company has also confirmed the launch of the standard Realme GT 2 alongside. Both devices are expected to launch soon in India. Ahead of the official launch, the Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro price and colour options have leaked.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro price

Tipster Sudhanshu has listed the Realme GT 2 series price for the European market ahead of the launch. The tipster claims that the Pro variant will launch in a single 12GB + 256GB storage option. It will come in three colours - Steel Black, Paper White, Paper Green. Realme GT 2 Pro price will be set at EUR 789 (roughly Rs 66,500).

Realme GT 2 price in Europe will start at EUR 539 (roughly Rs 45,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB option. There will be a 12GB + 256GB storage option, which could be priced at EUR 589 (roughly Rs 49,700).

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro features a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The same chipset is currently found on the iQOO 9 Pro (Review) and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in China.

On the back, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter.

At the front, there is a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a 2K resolution and supports a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 features a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

It comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the phone gets a 16 MP front camera.