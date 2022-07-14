English
    Realme first 5G-led AIoT launch on July 26: Smartwatch, tablet, TWS earbuds in the line-up

    Realme is also expected to launch a new PC monitor at the event

    Carlsen Martin
    July 14, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

    Realme will launch a range of 5G-led artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) products, its first such unveiling, on July 26.

    Realme’s “1st 5G-LED AIoT Launch” will take place at 12.30 pm in India during the event dubbed Hey Creatives. The official poster confirmed that the Chinese smartphone maker will introduce a new tablet, TWS earbuds, a smartwatch and a monitor at the event.

    While Realme didn’t mention the products that will be launched, an official event page has been set up on Flipkart. The page confirms the name of Realme’s next tablet as the Pad X, suggesting it will be the only 5G Android tablet in the segment.

    The upcoming Realme Watch—the Watch 3—will support Bluetooth calling and have a larger screen than its predecessor. The other AIoT products include a thin and sleek PC monitor, while the earbuds look similar to the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo.

    The Buds Air Neo were recently unveiled with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Dolby Atmos support. The other audio device likely be earphones or neckband-style earphones. More information will be made available on the Flipkart page in the coming days.

