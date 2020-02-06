App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:05 PM IST

Realme C3 launched for Rs 6,999 in India: Check specifications, features, availability details

Realme C3 can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme India website starting February 14 at 12 pm.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Realme has launched its new entry-level smartphone, the Realme C3, in India. The smartphone comes as an upgrade over last year’s Realme C2. Realme C3’s key highlights include a massive 5,000 mAh battery, an upgraded MediaTek processor, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Realme C3 price, storage options and availability details

Realme has launched the Realme C3 in two storage variants. The 3GB + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB unit can be bought for Rs 7,999. Realme C3 comes in two colour options — Frozen Blue and Blazing Red.

Close

Realme C3 specifications and features

Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 720 x 1,600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen sports a waterdrop notch on top and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Further, the smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent.

The plastic back panel gets a new Sunrise design and houses dual-camera setup. There is a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. Realme C3’s camera comes with features like Chroma Boost, NightScape, HDR, etc.

For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera with AI Beautification mode, HDR, etc.

Under the hood, the entry-level smartphone gets powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G70 Octa-core processor, which is built on a 12nm architecture. For graphics, Realme C3 comes with a Mali-G52 GPU. As stated above, Realme C3 comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. 

Realme C3 runs on Realme UI, which is based on Android 10 and Color OS 7, Out-of-the-box. The smartphone packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charging brick via micro-USB. Realme C3 also makes use of its large battery with reverse wired charging capabilities.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mmm headphone jack, etc.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

