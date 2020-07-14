App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme C11 launched in India with MediaTek G35 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery: Check price, specs, availability

Realme also launched a new 30W power bank alongside the Realme C11.

Carlsen Martin

Realme just took the lid off its most affordable smartphone in 2020. The Realme C11 arrives in India’s sub-8K segment and is the second 2020 Realme C series smartphone. The Realme C11 features an entry-level gaming chipset, a sizeable display and battery, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Realme C11 price 

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 in India for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The Realme C11 will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on July 22 at 12 pm. The phone is available in two colour options, including Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Close

Realme C11 specs

related news

The Realme C11 is the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helios G35 chipset in India. The phone packs a 5,000 mAH battery with 10W charging support over microUSB. It also features reverse wired charging. The battery can deliver 40 days of standby time. The Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7-percent screen-to-body ratio. The display features a ‘Mini-drop’ notch on the top, which houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the Realme C11 opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme C11 features a splash-resistant design to withstand mild splashes of water. Additionally, the phone opts for a new Geometric Art Design on the back.

Realme_powerbank

Realme also launched a new power bank alongside the Realme C11. Realme’s new power bank supports 30W fast-charging. The new Realme 30W Dart Power Bank features a USB-A 30W output port, a USB Type-C 30W input/output port, a power button, and LED indicators.

The power bank packs a 10,000 mAh battery and supports multiple charging standards. The Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000 mAh power bank is priced at 1,999 and will go on sale on July 21 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Also Read: Realme C3 review: A powerful budget smartphone that defies the price-to-performance rationale
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones #Technology

