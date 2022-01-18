Realme 9i launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Check livestream details, price, specifications

Realme 9i price in India is expected to be under Rs 15,000.

Realme 9i India launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm today. The company will announce its new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India via the virtual event. Those interested can check the Realme 9i launch live-stream details. The Realme 9i specifications are already out as the phone was launched in Vietnam earlier this month.

Realme 9i launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The Realme 9i India launch event will be hosted on the company’s YouTube channel. Realme will also share updates on its social media accounts, including Twitter and Facebook. You can click on the video link below to watch the Realme 9i India launch event at 12.30 pm.

Realme 9i price in India

Realme 9i will launch as a successor to the Realme 8i, which was launched in India for Rs 13,999. According to a recent leak, the device will be available at a slightly higher price. Realme 9i price in India for the base variant is expected to be around Rs 14,499. The higher storage option with 6GB of RAM could be priced at Rs 16,499.

Realme 9i specifications

Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. The camera module houses a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2 MP monochrome camera, and a 2 MP macro unit.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Additionally, the device can also virtually expand the available RAM to 11GB. Connectivity options on the Realme 9i include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.

For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture inside the hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the screen. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.