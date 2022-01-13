Realme 9i launch in India on January 18: Check expected price, specifications

Realme 9i India launch date has been announced. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India will be launched on January 18. Realme has already unveiled the device in Vietnam which comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC and 33W fast charging.

Realme 9i launch in India

Realme 9i will be launched via a virtual event on January 18. The live-stream of the Realme 9i India launch event will start at 12.30 pm on Realme’s official YouTube channel and other social media channels.

Realme 9i price in India

Realme 9i will launch as a successor to the Realme 8i. The device is expected to come with a slightly higher price tag. According to tipster Yogesh, Realme 9i price in India will start at Rs 14,499. The company will offer multiple storage options as well.

Realme 9i specifications

The budget smartphone from Realme features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. The camera module houses a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2 MP monochrome camera, and a 2 MP macro unit.

For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture inside the hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the screen. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Additionally, the device can also virtually expand the available RAM up to 11GB. Connectivity options on the Realme 9i include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.