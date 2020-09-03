Realme 7 Series: Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 launch today in India at 12.30 pm

Realme 7 series will be launched in India on September 3. The company would be launching two smartphones under the Realme 7 series - Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. Confirmed specifications of Realme 7 series include 65W fast-charging and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm in India. The Realme 7 series launch will be broadcasted online and can be viewed on Realme’s official YouTube channel and other social media accounts. You can also watch the Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 launch by clicking on the video linked below.

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 price (expected)

The Realme 7’s price in India will likely be positioned between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 . The Realme 7 Pro’s price in India will likely exceed the Realme 6 Pro’s by at least Rs 3,000.

Realme 7 series specifications

Realme has confirmed that Realme 7 series will come with support for 65W fast charging, which we think will be packed with the Realme 7 Pro. The company has also confirmed that the Realme 7 series will feature a 64MP quad-camera setup. The microsite on Flipkart confirms that Realme 7 series would feature a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, a macro lens, and a portrait lens.

The smartphones will also feature a punch-hole camera on the upper left corner of the display.

Realme stated that the new Realme 7 smartphones would be faster than their predecessor, which means you can expect updated chipsets on both devices. One of the two phones is also confirmed to feature a “World-first processor” that has an AnTuTu score of over 3 lakh.