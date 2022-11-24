Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ launching in India on December 8: Check expected price, specifications

The Realme 10 Pro series has got an official launch date in India. The Realme 10 Pro series was recently unveiled in China, bringing two new smartphones to the ‘number’ series – Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.

The Realme 10 Pro series launch in India will take place on December 8 at 12:30 pm (IST). Realme’s invite mentions ’10 Pro series’, which suggests that the vanilla Realme 10 4G and Realme 10 5G won’t be unveiled at the event. The Realme 10 Pro+ recently debuted in China as the first smartphone in Realme’s ‘number’ series to feature a curved screen.

Realme 10 Pro Series Expected Pricing in India

The Realme 10 Pro features a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,300) in China, while the Realme 10 Pro+ price is set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,400) for the based model. We expect the Realme 10 Pro’s price in India to fall in the sub-20K segment, while the Realme 10 Pro+ will fall in the sub-25K space.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. The same chip was used on the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 61-degree 2.5D curved sides, making it the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved display. The screen on the 10 Pro+ boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and HDR10+.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro+ also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It has dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and 5G standalone (SA) technology.

Realme 10 Pro Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The Realme 10 Pro comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. While the 10 Pro features similar battery capacity, charging speed is reduced to 33W.

The display on the 10 Pro is similarly sized to the ‘Plus’ model but uses an FHD+ LCD panel with sharp sides and no curvature. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Lastly, the Realme 10 Pro opts for Samsung ISOCELL HM6r a dual-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is the same across both phones.