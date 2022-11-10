Realme 10 launched globally, priced starting at $229

(Image courtesy: Realme)

Chinese consumer electronics giant Realme has enhanced its smartphone lineup with the Realme 10.

The latest model runs on MediaTek's Helio G99 SoC, which the company claims is 25% faster than Realme 9's Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It also consumes 20% less power compared to the previous smartphone model. The SoC will be paired with either 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant you choose, and will have an additional 8GB of Virtual RAM.

As for storage, Realme uses UFS 2.2 based, up to 256GB, which the company says can help launch applications up to 50% faster compared to the previous model. There is also a microSD slot that lets you add up to 1TB of additional storage.

The MediaTek Helio G99 chipset uses a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that can deliver up to 40 fps in gaming titles such as PUBG.

The smartphone has a 2400x1080 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Compared to the Realme 9, the company has downgraded the main rear camera to a 50-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with a paltry 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the Realme 9, the main camera had a 108-megapixel sensor paired with 8-megapixel ultra-wide.

The Realme 10 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, which the company says can charge the phone up to 50% in 28 minutes.

Realme 10 has been priced starting at $229 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, $249 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, $269 for the 6GB + 128GB model, $279 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and $299 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Availability and price in India has not yet been announced.