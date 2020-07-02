App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Privacy-based search engine DuckDuckGo reportedly inaccessible in India

Some users have pointed out that the service is accessible when they are connected to a VPN.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, is reportedly not accessible in India. Users have reported the issue soon after the government banned 59 Chinese apps in India. The US-based company has acknowledged the issue and is working with local ISPs in India.

Several users on Twitter stated that the second-largest search engine is not accessible on several networks.

“To our users in India: We’ve received many reports our search engine is unreachable by much of India right now and have confirmed it is not due to us. We're actively talking to Internet providers to get to the bottom of it ASAP. Thank you for your patience,” the company posted via its official Twitter account.

In the meantime, the search engine recommends users to try and change the DNS settings on their devices. “In the meantime, it appears switching to a third-party DNS provider fixed the issue, e.g. the more private 1.1.1.1," the company tweeted.

Some users have pointed out that the service is accessible when they are connected to a VPN.

Also Read: What is VPN, what does VPN do, why should I use one and other questions answered

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:28 pm

