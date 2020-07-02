Privacy-based search engine DuckDuckGo reportedly inaccessible in India

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, is reportedly not accessible in India. Users have reported the issue soon after the government banned 59 Chinese apps in India. The US-based company has acknowledged the issue and is working with local ISPs in India.



We are not able to access @DuckDuckGo search engine from @airtelindia. Please let us know if you are able to connect to it through your internet service provider. @SFLCin

— InternetShutdowns.in (@NetShutdowns) July 1, 2020

Several users on Twitter stated that the second-largest search engine is not accessible on several networks.



Please RT. We are going to look at this reported block and then take it up actively. Please let us know if duck duck go is blocked for you on your ISP!! Fill in this form now! We promise to take action! https://t.co/0DOpF7VVsO https://t.co/A6tDGL1XeS



“To our users in India: We’ve received many reports our search engine is unreachable by much of India right now and have confirmed it is not due to us. We're actively talking to Internet providers to get to the bottom of it ASAP. Thank you for your patience,” the company posted via its official Twitter account.

In the meantime, the search engine recommends users to try and change the DNS settings on their devices. “In the meantime, it appears switching to a third-party DNS provider fixed the issue, e.g. the more private 1.1.1.1," the company tweeted.

Some users have pointed out that the service is accessible when they are connected to a VPN.

