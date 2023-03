The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Google has announced that it is expanding the One VPN service to all Google One subscriptions . The service was restricted to Google One members with the 2TB plan or above. The VPN service is available in only a few countries and India is not among them. The VPN only works in 22 countries. The VPN works across devices and supports iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. The users who have a Google One family plan will be able to share the VPN with others on the same plan.