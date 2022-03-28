Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 64MP triple-camera setup: Price, Specs

Poco X4 Pro 5G is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India.

Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000. The new 5G smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is also found in the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Vivo T1 5G and the iQOO Z6 5G. Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in india

Poco has launched the device in three storage options. The base model has 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 18,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage configuration is available for Rs 19,999. Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB storage option is set at Rs 21,999.

The smartphone arrives in Poco Yellow, Laser Blue and Laser Black colours. It goes on sale starting April 5 via Flipkart.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It comes with a hole-punch display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The Poco X4 Pro 5G camera setup features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera.