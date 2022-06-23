Poco X4 GT, Poco F4 5G launching today: Check expected specs, how to watch the livestream

The Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT are making their global debut later today. However, of the two devices, only the Poco F4 5G appears to be making its way to India. So let’s take a quick look at all the details and leaks surroundings the Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT.

First off, the Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT will make their global debut at the company’s “All the strengths” launch event later today at 05:30 pm (IST). Additionally, the Poco F4 5G will also make its way to India later today with the brand confirming that the phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart.



The most exciting POCO product launch is coming!

Get ready to unveil #AllTheStrengths of the new smartphones.

Tune into #POCOF4 and #POCOX4GT global launch event on June 23rd at 20:00 GMT+8.https://t.co/cwg3tVYVfo

— POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 20, 2022

From the specifications and design revealed through official teasers, we know that the Poco F4 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S that was unveiled in China earlier this year. The Poco X4 GT, on the other hand, is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro

Poco F4 5G Expected Specifications

The Poco F4 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will opt a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It boots MIUI 13 out of the box.

The Poco F4 5G will sport a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel from Samsung. It will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and more. The Poco F4 5G also comes with stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Poco F4 5G will get a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the Poco F4 5G opts for a 20 MP selfie camera.

Poco X4 GT Expected Specifications

The Poco X4 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for improved heat management. The handset will opt a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen will supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, DC Dimming, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Poco X4 GT will get a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone will also opt for a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. The X4 GT will pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 120W charging support.