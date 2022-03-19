Redmi K40S with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 67W Charging Launched

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K40S in China. The Redmi K40S debuted alongside the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. The Redmi K40S arrives with a Snapdragon chipset, an AMOLED display, and a sizeable battery.

Redmi K40S Price

The Redmi K40S is priced at CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,530) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations that are priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,950), CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 26,350), and CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 28,700), respectively.

Redmi K40S Specifications

The Redmi K40S is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It boots MIUI 13 out of the box.

For optics, the Redmi K40S gets a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the Redmi K40S opts for a 20 MP selfie camera.

The Redmi K40S sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel from Samsung. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and more.

The Redmi K40S also comes with stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is available in Bright Black, Dim Light, Magic Mirror, and Silver Tracers (Machine Translated) colours.