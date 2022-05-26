Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus and Redmi Note 11T Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and 144Hz Display launched alongside Redmi Note 11 SE

Xiaomi recently launched three new smartphones in its Redmi Note series in China. The Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro+, and Redmi Note 11T SE. The three new Redmi Note smartphones all use MediaTek chips, although the Redmi Note 11T SE debuts in the budget segment rather than the mid-range like the Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro Plus.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Price

The Redmi Note 11T Pro is priced at 1,799 yuan (Rs 20,850) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB model that will set you back 1,899 yuan (Rs 22,000) and 2,099 yuan (Rs 24,300) respectively. The Redmi Note 11T Pro is available in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness, and Time Blue colours.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Price

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is priced at 2,099 yuan (Rs 24,300) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in an 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB model that will set you back by 2,299 yuan (Rs 26,600) and 2,499 yuan (Rs 28,950) respectively. The Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus is available in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness, and Time Blue colours.

Redmi Note 11 SE Price

The Redmi Note 11 SE is priced at 1,099 yuan (Rs 12,750) for the base 4GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in an 8GB/128GB trim that will set you back by 1,399 yuan (Rs 16,200). The phone comes in Deep Space Blue and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for improved heat management. The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, DC Dimming, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus gets a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The handset runs Android 12 based MIUI 13. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T Pro shares the same specifications as the Pro+ model. The chipset, display, and cameras are the same. The only difference between the two phones is that the Redmi Note 11T Pro packs a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W charging support. Both phones are IP53 rated and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports AdaptiveSync to automatically switch between 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates.

On the back, the Note 11 SE boasts a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also features an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.





