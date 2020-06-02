Poco X2 receives second price hike after GST revision, now starts from Rs 17,499

Chinese device-maker Xiaomi recently hiked the price of several Redmi phones, including the Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi Note 8. However, the Redmi phones were not the only devices to receive a price hike. The most recent addition is the Poco X2, which has seen a price hike of Rs 500.

The Poco X2 arrived in India in February this year in three configurations. However, the price of the top-end Poco model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage remains unchanged and is still listed for Rs 20,999. While the entry-level Poco X2 (6GB/64GB) now costs Rs 17,499, the 6GB/128GB Poco X2 variant is priced at Rs 18,499.

The Poco X2 was unveiled back in February with a starting price of Rs 15,999. But the price of the phone was increased by Rs 1,000 in April, following the GST rate revision.

Poco X2 Specifications

The Poco X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W charging support. The X2 opts for a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10.

The pill-shaped camera cutout on the screen houses a 20-megapixel primary shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup on the back consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The Poco X2 opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device features a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth connectivity options.



