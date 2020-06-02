App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco X2 receives second price hike after GST revision, now starts from Rs 17,499

The Poco X2 was unveiled back in February with a starting price of Rs 15,999. However, the price of the phone was increased by Rs 1,000 in April, following the GST rate revision.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese device-maker Xiaomi recently hiked the price of several Redmi phones, including the Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi Note 8. However, the Redmi phones were not the only devices to receive a price hike. The most recent addition is the Poco X2, which has seen a price hike of Rs 500.

The Poco X2 arrived in India in February this year in three configurations. However, the price of the top-end Poco model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage remains unchanged and is still listed for Rs 20,999. While the entry-level Poco X2 (6GB/64GB) now costs Rs 17,499, the 6GB/128GB Poco X2 variant is priced at Rs 18,499.

The Poco X2 was unveiled back in February with a starting price of Rs 15,999. But the price of the phone was increased by Rs 1,000 in April, following the GST rate revision.

Close

Poco X2 Specifications

related news

The Poco X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W charging support. The X2 opts for a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10.

The pill-shaped camera cutout on the screen houses a 20-megapixel primary shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup on the back consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The Poco X2 opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device features a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Poco #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

SC rejects plea to exclude lockdown period for calculating limitation for cheque

SC rejects plea to exclude lockdown period for calculating limitation for cheque

Coronavirus pandemic: World Bank urges countries to go for comprehensive policies to boost long-term growth

Coronavirus pandemic: World Bank urges countries to go for comprehensive policies to boost long-term growth

COVID-19: HUL donates over 74,000 RT-PCR testing kits

COVID-19: HUL donates over 74,000 RT-PCR testing kits

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.