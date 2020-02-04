Poco X2 launched for Rs 15,999 : Check specifications, features, availability details

Poco has launched the Poco X2 in India for Rs 15,999. The smartphone comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G, that was launched late last year in China.

Poco X2 price and storage variants

Poco X2 comes to India in three different storage options of 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. These three storage variants are priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

As far as colour options go, Poco X2 can be bought in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

The smartphone goes on sale starting February 11 via Flipkart. ICICI Bank cardholders get an additional Rs 1,000 discount on purchasing the Poco X2.

Poco X2 specifications and features

Poco X2 features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a dual punch-hole cutout for the front-facing cameras. As teased before, Poco X2 features a 120Hz high refresh rate Real-ityFlow display for smoother animations.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge.

Poco X2 features four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, Poco X2 has a 20MP + 2MP sensor setup. The front camera also doubles up for face unlock.

Under the hood, Poco X2 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. For thermal heat management, Poco X2 comes with liquid-cooling feature.