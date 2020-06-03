Poco teases launch of a new device in India: Is it the Poco M2 Pro?

Poco just posted a video on its official Indian Twitter handle teasing the launch of another smartphone in the country. Apart from teasing a new smartphone, the video also highlights Poco's commitment to Make in India. The video states, “The next POCO for India, coming soon”.



With a dream of serving Indian consumers, @IndiaPOCO was born 2 years ago in Delhi, India.

We took ahead the #MakeInIndia initiative by making products and services that are crafted for India. We were, are and will always be #POCOForIndia! pic.twitter.com/RfC6Ew0kOj Close June 3, 2020

While the teaser does not confirm any particular device, it all-but confirms the arrival of another POCO phone in the country.

The video highlights Poco’s commitment to the Make in India initiative and reiterates that it will make products and services “crafted for India”. The tweet also highlights that the brand “was born 2 years ago in Delhi”.

The Poco F1 and the Poco X2 are currently the only Poco devices available in India. However, the brand recently unveiled a flagship POCO X2 Pro in global markets. Additionally, we have also reported that a Poco M2 Pro was also in the works.

As per previous reports, the Poco M2 Pro will likely be powered by a mid-range chipset, presumably the Snapdragon 720G. The Poco F2 Pro, on the other hand, is a flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a Super AMOLED display with no notch or camera cutout. You can expect more details about this new Poco phone in the coming days.



