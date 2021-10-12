MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

PETA wants Far Cry 6's Cockfighting Mini-Game removed

The mini game lets you take control of a chicken in fight against other roosters

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
PETA urged Ubisoft to remove the mini game in a statement



PETA has issued a statement that condemns the inclusion of a cockfighting mini game in the latest Far Cry game.

"Turning a horrific blood sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat–style video game match is a far cry from real innovation," said PETA Latino Senior Manager Alicia Aguayo.

"Today’s society is strongly opposed to forcing animals to fight to the death. Roosters used in cockfights are fitted with sharp spurs that tear through flesh and bone, causing agonizing and fatal injuries. PETA Latino urges Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible minigame with one that doesn’t glorify cruelty," Aguayo added.

The mini game pits roosters against each other in a fighting game with special moves and different chickens to control. Interestingly, cockfighting is legal in Cuba, on which the fictional city of Yara is based on.

The reaction from the community has so far been mixed. Some have no problems with its inclusion, since real animals aren't harmed while others are speaking out against it, worried of the consequences.

The game itself doesn't benefit from its inclusion, as its mostly a throw away mini game that is completely optional to partake in. It's also completely over the top and ridiculous, which makes taking it seriously a near impossibility.

Also strange is the fact that you kill thousands of enemy soldiers in brutal ways during your adventure, which is apparently completely fine.

In other news, several people have reportedly seen an increase in the game's performance on PC by disabling the Ubisoft Connect Overlay.

If you are facing performance woes, you could try disabling the overlay. To do so, click on the hamburger menu on the top left of the Connect interface, click on Settings, then General and you should an option to enable or disable, "Enable in-game overlay for supported games.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Far Cry 6 #PeTA #video games
first published: Oct 12, 2021 05:58 pm



