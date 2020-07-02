Pakistan temporarily bans PUBG Mobile after receiving complaints

Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, aka PUBG, has been banned in Pakistan on the grounds of addictive nature of the game that is detrimental to the player’s health. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed the temporary ban on PUBG Mobile via a Twitter post.

“In view of complaints received from different segments of society, PTA has decided to temporarily suspend the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game,” PTA said via a Twitter post attached with a press release.

The ban was also imposed upon PUBG after certain media reports attributed the game for the cause of suicide in the country.

"Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020," PTA said in a statement shared by news agency ANI.

On July 24, a 16-year-old boy had died by suicide in Pakistan’s Hanjarwal area by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his house when he "missed his mission" in PUBG, dawn.com reported. The police also confirmed that the boy named Mohammad Zakarya took the extreme step for not completing his task while playing the battle royale game.