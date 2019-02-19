App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After ban demand in India, PUBG Mobile promises 'healthy' experience for players

PUBG mobile said that it is aware of the criticism it is getting in India due to addictive behaviour shown by players

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Massively popular game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG has been a subject of heavy criticism from several quarters in India. The criticism has prompted the developer to acknowledge the concerns raised against the addictive behaviour of players.

In a statement, developers at PUBG Mobile said that the team is aware of the criticism it is getting in India due to addictive behaviour shown by players. It also noted that the company would take feedback from parents, educators and government organisations to create a safe ecosystem that would enhance the game playing experience. In a fairly positive statement, the company said, “We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG MOBILE players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG MOBILE experience.”

The company also mentioned that the developer team is working on adding new features that would enhance the gaming experience and create an environment for players who enjoy the game in a responsible and friendly manner. “To foster a healthy and balanced in-game environment, we are developing numerous new features and enhancements which enables us to provide an environment for players to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a rewarding and responsible manner. We are honoured to have a passionate community of PUBG Mobile players in India and globally and continue to welcome their feedback to make PUBG Mobile the best game ever!”

The statement comes after PUBG received a lot of flak from parents and even government bodies. A Gujarat minister wrote to the HRD ministry asking them to ban the game as it is leading to addiction. The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) too, declared the game harmful as it ‘may negatively impact a user’s brain for life,”. It was not just associations, but even kids complained about growing addiction. An 11-year-old in Mumbai wrote to the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Education Minister Vinod Tawde, and other ministries asking them to ban the game citing violent and abusive environment that affects children negatively. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 addressed the issue when a class 9 student’s parent asked how can one control the growing addiction towards online games. PM Modi replied top the question referring as, “Ye PUBG wala hai kya?” and continued that parents need to learn and take an interest in technology as it will make children feel comfortable in seeking help. He also added that there must be a balance maintained as technology has its positives and negatives. "If technology is narrowing us and our thoughts, it will be a big setback. Technology should expand our horizons," the PM stated.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 11:17 am

tags #PlayerUnknown BattleGrounds #PUBG #PUBG ban #Pubg news #PUBG notice

