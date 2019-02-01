App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:19 PM IST

11-year-old from Mumbai wants PUBG to be banned

The game has been criticised a lot recently due to the increasing craze amongst people

An 11-year-old from Mumbai has asked the state and central governments to put a ban on PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG. This request coming from the sixth grader may seem to be a shocker as the game is very popular amongst the youth.

Ahad Nizam from Bandra, Mumbai has appealed to the government to ban the game as it can cause harmful effects to players mentally. In a letter dated January 25, the tweenager has written that the game is inappropriate for children as it has violence and abusive content. “After playing for a few days, I began to feel low and negative, so I stopped. This is why I have appealed to the government,” he said to DNA. Nizam got to know about the game in a family function and found it to be disturbing as the game had elements that lead to cyberbullying and aggression.

Nizam wrote the letter to multiple ministries Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Education Minister Vinod Tawde, Home Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the Medical Council of India, City Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal, Microsoft Corporation India Pvt Ltd. He even wrote to the CEO, Changhan Kim, of The PUBG Corporation. He wrote the letter with the help of his mother, who is an advocate. Their letter has not got a  reply yet, but the Nizam family is planning to file a PIL soon.

The game has been criticised a lot recently due to the increasing craze amongst people. There have been reports of children harming and even killing themselves for not being able to play the game. Recently, a minister from Gujarat wrote to the HRD ministry asking them to ban the game citing the same reasons.

During his recent interactive session with school children and parents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked a question by a class 9 student’s parent on what should be done to stop her son from playing online games. Modi referenced PUBG stating that the internet is a problem as well as a solution and it is crucial that parents learn to adapt to the latest technology so that they can understand the positives and negatives of it. 
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:19 pm

