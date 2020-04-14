Oppo Reno Ace2 launched with 40W wireless charging, 5G connectivity and quad-camera setup

Oppo recently took the lid of its flagship Ace2 handset. The successor to the Oppo Reno Ace arrives with a high refresh rate display, quad-camera setup, new design, 5G and faster wired and wireless charging. The most noticeable improvements come in the form of the Snapdragon 865 chipset with the 5G modem and Oppo’s proprietary 40W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Oppo Ace2 Specifications

The Ace2 gets a new design over its predecessor, opting for a new finish, a circular camera design on the back and a punch-hole camera cutout on the front. The phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front with an aluminium frame. Oppo has equipped the Ace2 with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate as well as HDR10+ support.

In optics, the Oppo Ace2 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel, f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and two 2-megapixel depth sensors (Portrait Cameras). The hole-punch notch on the front houses a 16-megapixel, f/2.4 selfie camera. The rear camera supports 4K video up to 60 fps, while the front camera can only do 1080p video at 30 fps.

The Ace 2 boasts the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The new Ace2 uses UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards. The Oppo Ace2 packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast wired charging and 40W AirVOOC wireless charging. According to Oppo, the new wireless charging can fully power the phone in under an hour (56 minutes).

The Ace2 runs on Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.1 skin, while other noteworthy features include NFC, reverse wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6. The device arrives in three colour options – Purple, Silver, and Grey.

Oppo Ace2 Price

The Oppo Ace2 starts from CNY 3,999 (Approx. Rs 43,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model. You can also get the Opp Ace2 in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY 4,399 (Approx. Rs 47,500) and CNY 4,599 (Approx. Rs 49,700), respectively. Additionally, the wireless charging pad is sold separately for CNY 249 (Approx. Rs 2,700).

Oppo Ace2 Availability

The phone is already available for pre-order in China and will go on sale on April 20. However, Oppo is yet to confirm the global availability of the Ace2.