Oppo Reno Ace with 65W SuperVOOC, quad-cameras launched

Oppo has launched the Reno Ace in China. Reno Ace is the company’s latest flagship that features top-of-the-line specifications like 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, etc.

Reno Ace features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike previous Reno devices, the Reno Ace features a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera.

Reno Ace’s display supports HDR10+ and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the smartphone.

Performance unit includes an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. For better gaming performance, Reno Ace comes with Frame Boost 2.0 and Touch Boost 2.0. Oppo Reno Ace comes packed with a 4,000 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo claims that the new proprietary charging technology would provide two hours worth of juice or zero to 27 percent of charge in five minutes.

Optics at the back features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 13MP f/12.4 telephoto lens. There is also an 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack.