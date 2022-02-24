Oppo Find X5 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display debuts alongside Oppo Find X5 Lite

The Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Lite was officially unveiled alongside the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The Oppo Find X5 has much of the same features as its Pro counterpart, including the custom 6nm MariSilicon X and Hasselblad Natural Color Calibration.

Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Lite Price

The Oppo Find X5 is priced at €999 (Roughly Rs 84,450) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Find X5 is available in a matte Black and White finish with a glass back. The Find X5 Lite is priced at €499 (Roughly Rs 42,200) for the sole 8GB/256GB configuration. The Find X5 Lite model is available in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colours.

Oppo Find X5 Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs the same ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 as the Find X5 Pro. The Oppo Find X5 sports a 6.55-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The battery packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 30W AirVOOC wireless charging. The cooling system on the Find X5 is similar to that of the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The Oppo Find X5 doesn’t have an IP rating but gets a 360-degree antenna.

For optics, the Find X5 features the same cameras as the ‘Pro’ model. It features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50 MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP telephoto camera with 5x hybrid zoom. On the front, you get a 32 MP custom Sony IMX709 sensor with RGBW sub-pixels.

The main camera here comes with a 5-axis optical image stabilization system that combines lens and sensor-shift tech to offers excellent levels of stabilization. Oppo is also touting its partnership with Hasselblad and the custom MariSilicon X imaging NPU is expected to deliver major improvements in low-light HDR video recording.

Oppo Find X5 Lite Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Find X5 Lite packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast-charging support.

The Find X5 Lite opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Find X5 Lite opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The handset ships with ColorOS 12 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and more.