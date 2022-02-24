Oppo Find X5 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, custom NPU, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display

Oppo Find X5 Pro has been officially unveiled globally. The Oppo Find X5 series includes two new smartphones that include a ‘Pro’ and ‘Vanilla’ model, although we will focus on the specifications of the Find X5 Pro here. So without any further delays, let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price

The Oppo Find X5 Pro’s price is set at €1,300 (Roughly Rs 1,09,850) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The Find X5 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Glaze Black. As of now, no information about the Oppo Find X5 Pro’s launch in India was mentioned.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs ColorOS 12.1 out of the box, based on Android 12. Oppo has also managed to outfit the Find X5 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support.

Oppo has also introduced a Battery Health Engine that prolongs the integrity of the battery so that it can survive 1,600 charge cycles before it degrades to 80 percent capacity. Additionally, there’s a 3D graphene film that covers the charging coil and the motherboard, while the vapour chamber is 75 percent larger than the previous generation.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The Find X5 Pro uses an LTPO panel and has a variable refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz, while the touch sampling rate goes up to 1000Hz. The display features 10-bit colour reproduction, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and offers 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

For optics, the Oppo Find X5 Pro features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50 MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP telephoto camera with 5x hybrid zoom. The main camera here comes with a 5-axis optical image stabilization system that combines lens and sensor-shift tech to offers excellent levels of stabilization.

Two more intriguing features of this camera setup are Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad and the introduction of a custom MariSilicon X imaging NPU, which the company claims will deliver major improvements in low-light HDR video recording. You also get a dedicated “4K Ultra Night Video” mode. On the front, you get a 32 MP custom Sony IMX709 sensor with RGBW sub-pixels.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and a ceramic back panel. The phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is equipped with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Wireless connectivity includes a “360° smart antenna” and two always-on power amps. Other connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.