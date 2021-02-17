Oppo Find X3 specifications leaked; to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB RAM, Android 11

Oppo Find X3 specifications have leaked. The flagship smartphone under the Find X3 series is expected to launch in March 2021 alongside the Find X3 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been spotted on the AIDA64 benchmarks. The listing has revealed the performance details of the device.

Oppo FInd X3 will launch with the recently-unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, according to the listing spotted by PlayfulDroid. The processor will be paired with Adreno 650 GPU for graphics. The listing further reveals that Oppo Find X3 will come with 8GB RAM and have 256GB of internal storage.

It will run on Android 11 out of the box. Oppo Find X3 will come with a layer of ColorOS 11 on top of Android.

A previously-leaked image revealed that the Find X3 will sport a curved edge-to-edge display. Details about the display size are currently unknown.

Oppo will also launch the Oppo Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Lite in March. The Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno 5 5G and come with a 6.4-inch flat display. Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Evan Blass had previously leaked other Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. The flagship smartphone will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens “whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope”.

The device will also sport a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro (Review). The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired by the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded.

Under the hood, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc. It will also pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging.