Oppo Find X3 series display, camera specifications leaked again ahead of March launch event

Oppo Find X3 series launch is tipped for March 2021 in China. The company is expected to launch three smartphones under the series - Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite. Ahead of the rumoured launch, an image leaking the front panel of the three smartphones has surfaced on the web.

The display of the Oppo Find X3 series has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. He has uploaded an image that reveals the design of the three smartphones. Among the three devices, the Find X3 Lite sports a flat edge to edge display. The Find X3 Pro and the Find X3 Neo will come with a curved edge-to-edge screen.

He further states the Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno 5 5G. This means that the device will have a 6.4-inch display. The Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The tipster had also leaked other Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. The flagship smartphone will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens “whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope”.

The device will also sport a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro (Review). The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired by the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded.

Under the hood, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc. It will also pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging.