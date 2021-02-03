Oppo Find X3 Pro camera module images leaked detailing design and key specifications

Oppo Find X3 Pro launch is tipped for March 2021. Ahead of the rumoured launch, the Find X3 Pro camera specifications and images have leaked. The leaked specifications suggest that the upcoming Oppo flagship smartphone has got a significant camera upgrade.

Oppo Find X3 Pro will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The quad-camera setup will also have an ultra-wide camera sensor, details of which are unknown at the moment. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens “ whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope,” claims tipster Evan Blass, who leaked the camera images.

The device will also sport a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro (Review). The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired from the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded.

The front will have a tall 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440p. Like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will also come with SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging. On the left edge are the volume keys, whereas the power button is placed on the right.

We can also expect the Oppo Find X3 Pro to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device will come in Black, White, and Blue colour options. It is slated for a late March or an early April release.