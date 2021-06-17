Oppo F series reach 10 million user milestone, new colour variants for the F19 and F19 Pro introduced

Oppo recently announced that its F series of smartphones has reached 10 million strong. To celebrate the milestone, Oppo announced two new colour variants of the F19 series in India. The Oppo F19 gets a new Space Silver colour variant, while the Oppo F19 Pro receives a new Fantastic Purple finish.



We are now officially a 10 Million big F-series Family!

It's a milestone we couldn't have achieved without you. To each one of you out there - thank you.

We cannot begin to tell you how grateful, humbled and excited we are.#OPPOFSeries#10MillionStories pic.twitter.com/nMJokEMkup

— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 15, 2021

Oppo has also announced a couple of offers on its products for Indian consumers. Oppo is offering a Rs 1,000 flat discount on the F19, while users will also receive a Free Double Protection Warranty on the purchase of F19 series smartphones. The double protection offer also includes a 365-day one-time screen replacement or an additional 180-day warranty plan.

Additionally, customers can also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback when using HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of an Oppo F series model, while Paytm offers an 11 percent cashback on transactions. The Oppo Band Style is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,499, while the Enco W51 is now available for Rs 3,999.