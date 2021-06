Oppo F series reach 10 million user milestone, new colour variants for the F19 and F19 Pro introduced

Oppo recently announced that its F series of smartphones has reached 10 million strong. To celebrate the milestone, Oppo announced two new colour variants of the F19 series in India. The Oppo F19 gets a new Space Silver colour variant, while the Oppo F19 Pro receives a new Fantastic Purple finish.



We are now officially a 10 Million big F-series Family!

It's a milestone we couldn't have achieved without you. To each one of you out there - thank you.

We cannot begin to tell you how grateful, humbled and excited we are.#OPPOFSeries#10MillionStories pic.twitter.com/nMJokEMkup

Oppo has also announced a couple of offers on its products for Indian consumers. Oppo is offering a Rs 1,000 flat discount on the F19, while users will also receive a Free Double Protection Warranty on the purchase of F19 series smartphones. The double protection offer also includes a 365-day one-time screen replacement or an additional 180-day warranty plan.

Additionally, customers can also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback when using HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of an Oppo F series model, while Paytm offers an 11 percent cashback on transactions. The Oppo Band Style is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,499, while the Enco W51 is now available for Rs 3,999.

The offers are available from June 16 to June 30, 2021. For more details on the latest Oppo F19 series check out our reviews of the Oppo F19 Oppo F19 Pro , and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G