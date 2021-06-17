MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo F series reach 10 million user milestone, new colour variants for the F19 and F19 Pro introduced

Oppo also announced several offers to celebrate the milestone.

Carlsen Martin
June 17, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST

Oppo recently announced that its F series of smartphones has reached 10 million strong. To celebrate the milestone, Oppo announced two new colour variants of the F19 series in India. The Oppo F19 gets a new Space Silver colour variant, while the Oppo F19 Pro receives a new Fantastic Purple finish.

Oppo has also announced a couple of offers on its products for Indian consumers. Oppo is offering a Rs 1,000 flat discount on the F19, while users will also receive a Free Double Protection Warranty on the purchase of F19 series smartphones. The double protection offer also includes a 365-day one-time screen replacement or an additional 180-day warranty plan.

Additionally, customers can also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback when using HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of an Oppo F series model, while Paytm offers an 11 percent cashback on transactions. The Oppo Band Style is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,499, while the Enco W51 is now available for Rs 3,999.

The offers are available from June 16 to June 30, 2021. For more details on the latest Oppo F19 series check out our reviews of the Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Jun 17, 2021 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.