Oppo A72 with 5,000 mAh battery and quad-camera setup arriving alongside Oppo A52

Chinese device maker Oppo recently unveiled the A12 as part of a new series of entry-level and mid-range phones. According to a report from WinFuture, the Oppo A52 is arriving in Europe soon and will be joined by the Oppo A72. Both the Oppo A52 and Oppo A72 have a lot of things in common.

Since the Oppo A52 and A72 will be available in Germany soon, we believe the devices will arrive throughout Europe. The Oppo A52 costs CNY 1,600 in China (Approx. Rs 17,500) but you can expect European taxes over that price. Oppo is yet to reveal the price of the A72.

The Oppo A72 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back similar to the A52. However, the primary sensor is upgraded from a 12-megapixel shooter to a 48-megapixel shooter. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The hole punch notch on the front houses a 16-megapixel camera.

The Oppo A72 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The phone gets a fingerprint reader on the side along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the A72 and A52 sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD IPS panel. They will run on Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.1 skin out of the box.

The Oppo A72 packs a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The Oppo A52 will also get the same chipset as the A72. Oppo is also expected to unveil a more premium Oppo A92s in the future.