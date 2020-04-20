Oppo A12 launched with Helio P35 chipset and 4,230 mAh battery: Price, specs, availability

After unveiling the Find X2 Lite, Chinese device-maker Oppo launched another smartphone on Monday, the Oppo A12. The budget smartphone will be offered in select markets and is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (Approx. Rs 12,365) in Indonesia for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The Oppo A12 sports a 6.22-inch LCD panel with an HD+ (720*1520 pixels) resolution. The phone features a 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a textured polycarbonate body. The phone also gets a capacitive fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

The Oppo A12 houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter in its waterdrop notch. The device gets a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor to help with portrait shots. The two-camera sensors are flanked by an LED flash module.

Under the hood, the A12 boasts a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone is available with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can also expand the storage further via a microSD card slot. The Oppo A12 packs a 4,230 mAh battery capacity and charges over a MicroUSB connector. The phone runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

The A12 arrives in two colours – Black and Blue. The Oppo A12 has currently only launched in Indonesian markets, while international availability is yet to be confirmed.