App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A12 launched with Helio P35 chipset and 4,230 mAh battery: Price, specs, availability

The Oppo A12 has currently only launched in Indonesian markets, while international availability is yet to be confirmed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After unveiling the Find X2 Lite, Chinese device-maker Oppo launched another smartphone on Monday, the Oppo A12.  The budget smartphone will be offered in select markets and is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (Approx. Rs 12,365) in Indonesia for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The Oppo A12 sports a 6.22-inch LCD panel with an HD+ (720*1520 pixels) resolution. The phone features a 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a textured polycarbonate body. The phone also gets a capacitive fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

The Oppo A12 houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter in its waterdrop notch. The device gets a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor to help with portrait shots. The two-camera sensors are flanked by an LED flash module.

Close

Under the hood, the A12 boasts a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone is available with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can also expand the storage further via a microSD card slot. The Oppo A12 packs a 4,230 mAh battery capacity and charges over a MicroUSB connector. The phone runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

related news

The A12 arrives in two colours – Black and Blue. The Oppo A12 has currently only launched in Indonesian markets, while international availability is yet to be confirmed.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.