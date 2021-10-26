Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery launched: All you need to know

Oppo has officially dropped a new A series phone under the radar in China. The Oppo A56 is a budget smartphone with 5G connectivity, a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Oppo A56 5G Price

The Oppo A56 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 18,800) for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The device is already up for reservation in China, although international pricing and availability is yet to be detailed.

Oppo A56 5G Specs

The Oppo A56 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset also comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The A56 5G runs on Android 11 based on ColorOS 11.1.

The A56 also offers a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It also features a typical brightness of 480 nits and a pixel density of 269 ppi. The Oppo A56 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For optics, the device gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The handset opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader and also supports Face Unlock. Connectivity options on the Oppo A56 5G include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.