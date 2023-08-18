Opera's iOS web browser now has an AI companion

The assistant is based on Opera's proprietary "Composer" architecture, and connects with OpenAI's GPT model for results. (Image: Opera)

Opera is updating its web browser for iOS with enhanced AI functionality.

The browser will now include the company's AI assistant Aria, integrated into the browser. The assistant built in collaboration with OpenAI already has a million users on the desktop and Android versions of the browser.

With the addition of iOS support, Aria is now available across Opera's entire portfolio on Mac, Windows, Linux, Android and iOS.

The assistant is based on Opera's proprietary "Composer" architecture, and connects with OpenAI's GPT model for results.

The Composer architecture allows Aria to connect to multiple AI models, "and in the future will expand by integrating further capacities such as search and AI services powered by Opera’s key partners".

“Aria, our newly-introduced and free AI solution, has already exceeded 1 million users,” said co-CEO Lin Song. “We’re witnessing enthusiastic user engagement with AI tools, especially Aria. As a result, we are delighted to extend Opera’s AI tool to our iOS users.”

The AI is available in more than 180 countries worldwide, but you will need to make an Opera account to use the assistant.