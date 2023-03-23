Opera integrates ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its desktop browsers

(Image: Opera)

Opera has announced a new sidebar integration, which allows users to choose between ChatGPT and ChatSonic generative AI's to create content using prompts.

The company had announced its intention to integrate AI, earlier last month.

To enable the new feature, users need to turn on "AI Prompts" within the Easy Setup menu. If you are using Opera's GX browser, you will need to have the Early Bird option turned on to see the new integrations.

Once you have the perquisites in order, you should see new buttons added to the browsers sidebar that let you toggle between ChatGPT or ChatSonic.

Users can visit the sites directly by clicking on the names as well, but you will still be prompted to log in to your respective accounts for both AI services.

Alternatively, you can use Opera's new AI prompts, which show you suggestions based on context. They allow you to quickly generate text in a particular style, or get a live transcription of commentary.

Opera told Engadget that this was simply the first phase of a broader rollout of its Browser AI plans. The next stage would involve their own GPT-based chatbot, that will be integrated in the sidebar as well.