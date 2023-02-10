English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Opera browser to integrate ChatGPT

    The browser, which was launched in 1995, is one of the oldest available net navigators still being actively updated today

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
    Launched in 1995, Opera has maintained a small slice of the overall browser market (Image Courtesy: Opera)

    Launched in 1995, Opera has maintained a small slice of the overall browser market (Image Courtesy: Opera)

    Opera, one of the oldest browsers still being actively updated today, announced that they are planning to incorporate ChatGPT into their products.

    As reported by CNBC, the announcement was made by Kunlun Tech, Opera’s parent company. No other details were shared in the announcement. Opera’s browser is available across all platforms, including mobile and on both iOS and Android.

    Also Read | The great chatbot race: Tech biggies battle it out for supremacy

    Launched in 1995, Opera has maintained a small slice of the overall browser market, retaining a group of loyal users, who like the flexibility and features that it provides.