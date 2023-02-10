Opera browser to integrate ChatGPT

Launched in 1995, Opera has maintained a small slice of the overall browser market (Image Courtesy: Opera)

Opera, one of the oldest browsers still being actively updated today, announced that they are planning to incorporate ChatGPT into their products.

As reported by CNBC, the announcement was made by Kunlun Tech, Opera’s parent company. No other details were shared in the announcement. Opera’s browser is available across all platforms, including mobile and on both iOS and Android.

Launched in 1995, Opera has maintained a small slice of the overall browser market, retaining a group of loyal users, who like the flexibility and features that it provides.

According to Statcounter, Chrome still maintains its stranglehold on the browser market with a 65.4 percent share, Safari has 18.71 percent of the market, Microsoft’s Edge occupies 4.46 percent of the market, Firefox has 3 percent share, while Opera occupies 2.4 percent of the market.

Over the last few months, there have been a flurry of announcements by companies, all trying to one up each other in the AI war.

Microsoft has already shown off deep integration of ChatGPT in Bing and Edge. Google has announced its competitor, Bard and Chinese technology giant, Baidu, is also expected to announce a rival in March.

Apparently, Chinese e-commerce group, Alibaba is also prepping its own AI chatbot.