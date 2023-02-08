English
    Baidu surges as hope mounts over Chinese answer to ChatGPT

    Baidu’s American depositary receipts jumped 12% at the New York open to the highest since March 2022.

    Bloomberg
    February 08, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST
    The OpenAI website ChatGPT about page on laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, according to people familiar with its plans. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

    Baidu Inc. surged after affirming it’s on track to publicly roll out its ChatGPT-like service in March, stoking anticipation around what is potentially China’s most prominent entry in the race to create lifelike AI bots.

    The Hong Kong-listed shares had their best day since March, jumping 15% after the company said it was naming the service “Wenxin Yiyan,” or “Ernie Bot” in English. Baidu’s American depositary receipts jumped 12% at the New York open to the highest since March 2022. Baidu should complete internal testing in time for next month’s launch, it said in a statement.

    Read More: Google Releases ChatGPT Rival ‘Bard’ to Early Testers

    News of Baidu’s foray into the red-hot generative AI arena has fired up Chinese AI-related stocks from Beijing Deep Glint Technology Co. to Cloudwalk Technology Co. in recent days. The mania reflects mounting interest from investors since OpenAI’s ChatGPT debuted, drawing eye-popping investments from the likes of Microsoft Corp. Beyond Baidu, a growing number of large and small companies are racing to try to overtake the startup in the suddenly hot world of AI services.