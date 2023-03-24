English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OpenAI adds plugin support to ChatGPT

    With plugins, ChatGPT will be able to pull more relevant and up-to-date information and also allow developers to integrate the chatbot with their APIs

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    OpenAI has introduced plugin support for its popular online chatbot ChatGPT that will help it to update and expand its data banks, which are limited to news and events up to 2021.

    Plugins will allow developers to connect the artificial intelligence (AI) bot to the web, gather latest information and even retrieve knowledge databases.


    The initial plugin rollout will include support for web browsers, data retrieval and the ability to connect online to gather data, which is important because ChatGPT's data banks don't have information on news and other events beyond 2021.


    In a blog post, the company said that it was rolling out support to a small number of users at first and would gradually increase availability.

    Related stories

    The first plugins to support the platform have been developed by "Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier".

    Also Read | ChatGPT's growth rate faster than social media giants: Credit Suisse report

    OpenAI said that this was in line with their "iterative deployment philosophy" so that they could study "their real-world use, impact, and safety and alignment challenges".

    Interested developers can sign up for a waitlist and the company also has full documentation available so that they can start building plugins for ChatGPT.

    Also Read | The AI Chatbots have arrived. Time to talk to your kids

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #API #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #ChatGPT Plugins #OpenAI
    first published: Mar 24, 2023 04:39 pm