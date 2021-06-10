OnePlus TV U1S launched in India with HDR10+, Dolby Audio, Android 10 TV: Check Price, Features, Availability

OnePlus just dropped a new TV model alongside the Nord CE 5G. The OnePlus TV U1S series is the latest 4K smart TV from the brand in India. The new OnePlus TV is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes.

OnePlus TV U1S Price in India

The 50-inch OnePlus TV U1S is priced at Rs 39,999, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models will set you back Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999, respectively.

The new OnePlus TV will go on sale later today at 09:00 pm (IST) for Red Cable Club, Flipkart Plus members, and Amazon Prime members. The open sale will begin tomorrow (June 11) via Amazon, Flipkart, and the OnePlus website. OnePlus is also selling an external TV camera module for Rs 2,499 separately.

OnePlus TV U1S Features and Specifications

The OnePlus TV U1S boasts a metal back and minimal bezels on the front. The TV features a 4K UHD resolution with 10-bit colour depth and DCI-P3 coverage. The TV also supports HDR10+, while the 30W speakers support Dolby Audio co-tuned with Dynaudio. The TV offers a cinematic experience by using over 50 AI algorithms like noise reduction, MEMC, FCC, Anti-aliasing, and more.

The OnePlus TV U1S runs on Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top. It also features a quick-connect feature with the OnePlus Buds. The new OnePlus TV has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet jack. The TVs also come with HDMI 2.1 and eARM. You can also use voice commands to control the TV, while Connect 2.0 gives up to five people control of the TV. The TV also works with Amazon Alexa.