OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India with Dolby Audio, Built-in Chromecast, Android TV 9.0: Check price, specs, availability

OnePlus just dropped a new 40-inch TV in India. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 runs Android TV 9-based OxygenPlay and supports Dolby Atmos. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 arrives in the company’s affordable TV range and sits in between the 32-inch and 43-inch Y-series models.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Price in India

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is priced at Rs 23,999 and is available in a single black colour. The TV will go on sale on June 1 through the OnePlus India website. OnePlus is also offering a Rs 1,000 discount with the use of SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Other offers include a 5 percent discount through American Express cards and up to a six-month No Cost EMI offer using Bajaj Finserv and SBI Bank EMI cards.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Features and Specifications

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 features a 40-inch Full HD display with slim bezels that deliver a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, the TV offers 93 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space and runs the in-house Gamma Engine that is said to deliver real-time optimisation of video content.

The TV features two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The TV also features a built-in Chromecast with access to the Google Play Store. It also comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alex voice assistance.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is powered by an unnamed 64-bit processor that features 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV runs the Android TV 9.0 Pie operating system based on OxygenPlay. The TV also features 20W two-channel speakers that support Dolby Audio. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 also supports the OnePlus Connect app that lets you control the TV using your smartphone.